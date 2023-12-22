Sky Cams
Backlog of SNAP renewals continues through the holiday season

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 20,000 Georgia families are left wondering if they’ll be able to put food on the table this Christmas.

That’s as they wait on the renewal of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, better known as SNAP or food stamps.

WTOC told you about the issue last week - the state is battling a backlog of thousands of SNAP applications after receiving a surge of them when kids went back to school this fall with some families waiting for months to receive their benefits.

As of the end of November, more than 22,000 Georgia families were still waiting.

Now, the week before Christmas, that number has decreased, but is still high at nearly 20,000 families.

In a statement, the Georgia Department of Human Services says:

“We are working closely with those on the federal level to resolve the backlog of SNAP cases. We are also working to improve output to ensure we are able to address changes in volume so the backlog doesn’t reoccur once resolved. While these efforts are ongoing, it must also be acknowledged that recruitment and retention remain serious challenges for every state, including Georgia.”

