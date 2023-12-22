Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I’ll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents’ wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Suspect arrested for killing twin brothers in Jasper County
Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas
Georgia Southern University
Zach Lankford Hired as Georgia Southern Offensive Liner Coach and Run Game Coordinator
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts students $250 for Christmas