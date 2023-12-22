“Ceasefire Caroling” held in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A small group gathered in City Market to show their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and across the world this Christmas as they continue calling for a cease fire in the war.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel in October. Nearly 2,000 Israelis have been killed since the war began.

“Tonight we are actually participating in what we call ceasefire caroling which is put together for folks who really have a passion for ending the occupation in Palestine and freeing Gaza and making sure that no more children and families are separated or killed by bombs. Jesus was literally Palestinian. This is the holiest time of the year. Its a time for us to remember but it’s also a time for action,” said Chelsea Piles, choir director.

