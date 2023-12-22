Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

“Ceasefire Caroling” held in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

“Ceasefire Caroling"
“Ceasefire Caroling"(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A small group gathered in City Market to show their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and across the world this Christmas as they continue calling for a cease fire in the war.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel in October. Nearly 2,000 Israelis have been killed since the war began.

“Tonight we are actually participating in what we call ceasefire caroling which is put together for folks who really have a passion for ending the occupation in Palestine and freeing Gaza and making sure that no more children and families are separated or killed by bombs. Jesus was literally Palestinian. This is the holiest time of the year. Its a time for us to remember but it’s also a time for action,” said Chelsea Piles, choir director.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Body cam footage of Sylvania arrest
Body cam, incident report tell 2 sides of Sylvania arrest
Sam Bauman
Saying goodbye and good luck to Sam Bauman

Latest News

Flu, RSV, Covid-19 cases on the rise in Georgia ahead of the holidays
Flu, RSV, Covid-19 cases on the rise in Georgia ahead of the holidays
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy hospitalized after being attacked by dogs
Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge