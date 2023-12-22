Dylan’s Friday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the lower to mid-60s for most by that afternoon.

For any Friday night plans, I’ll look for temperatures to cool into the lower 50s through the evening with more clouds, and a small chance to see a few showers. Heading into the weekend, I’ll still look for warming temperatures and more muggy conditions to move into the area.

Saturday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. By that afternoon, I’ll look for high temps in the mid to upper 60s around that area. It’ll be a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy spending time with family. Sunday will also be a good day for this.

We’ll just have more cloud cover and look for a few scattered rain chances closer to midnight. Throughout most of Christmas Day, we’ll be tracking scattered to widespread rain chances across the area as our next system pushes through.

Right now, none of this looks to be severe. However, we’ll continue looking for slightly breezy winds with gusts up to 20 MPH and some harsh travel conditions. During this time, temps should be in the mid-50s that morning with mid-60s by that afternoon. Then, we should see below average temps return during the second half of the week.

