Flu, RSV, Covid-19 cases on the rise in Georgia ahead of the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The recent rise in respiratory-related diseases across the country has medical experts encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“‘Tis the season. We are seeing viruses spread. Bacteria spreads,” said Mandy Cohen, the principal director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three weeks into the month of December, doctors and other medical experts are seeing a sharp uptick in the number of Flu, RSV, and even COVID-19 infections. This comes after the new Omicron subvariant, the JN1 variant, has been rapidly spreading throughout the country.

According to the CDC, JN1 has continued to become more prevalent among people who have contracted the coronavirus this month. Of those infected, the virus had spiked from 8.1% to 21.4%. At the same time, both Flu and RSV-related infections have seen stark increases.

Mandy Cohen, the Principal Director of the CDC, says the heightened transmissibility of this new Covid variant factors into these high numbers.

“Even in Georgia, just last week, we saw 350 people, just in Georgia, go to the hospital and be admitted... just last week,” said Cohen.

Cohen says while the flu has been the cause of a greater number of infections this month, Covid is putting more people in the hospital.

…a reminder as many people are gathering to celebrate the holidays.

“People are getting together. It’s a really special time of year for gathering. But if you’re not feeling well, do a favor to everyone else at the gathering and just stay home,” said Ginger Heidel, the public information officer for the Coastal Health District.

Cohen says the responsibility falls on you to ensure your own safety.

“Use the tools we know work. Make sure you’re layering on protection, particularly knowing what your particular risk is and also: Who are you going to see over the holidays?” said Cohen.

Cohen says if you’re still unvaccinated and want to protect yourself from infection, you’ll be able to get these shots at your local pharmacy, or primary care doctor’s office.

