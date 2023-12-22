Georgia Cotton Commission donates over 2,000 pairs of socks to Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless is embracing the season of giving by giving socks to people facing homelessness during the holidays.

They have been partnering with the Georgia Cotton Commission for five years and have handed out over 2,000 pairs of socks.

They plan to distribute as many as possible throughout various shelters in the county.

“They’ve been doing this as a way to give back to the community, and what we do as the homeless authority - when we go out, our outreach teams are dispatched they’re in the community bring services to individuals who are experiencing homelessness right where they are,” said Wanda Wesley, the outreach director for the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

