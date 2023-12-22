Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Georgia Cotton Commission donates over 2,000 pairs of socks to Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless

Georgia Cotton Commission donates over 2,000 pairs of socks to Chatham-Savannah Authority for...
Georgia Cotton Commission donates over 2,000 pairs of socks to Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless is embracing the season of giving by giving socks to people facing homelessness during the holidays.

They have been partnering with the Georgia Cotton Commission for five years and have handed out over 2,000 pairs of socks.

They plan to distribute as many as possible throughout various shelters in the county.

“They’ve been doing this as a way to give back to the community, and what we do as the homeless authority - when we go out, our outreach teams are dispatched they’re in the community bring services to individuals who are experiencing homelessness right where they are,” said Wanda Wesley, the outreach director for the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Body cam footage of Sylvania arrest
Body cam, incident report tell 2 sides of Sylvania arrest
Sam Bauman
Saying goodbye and good luck to Sam Bauman

Latest News

Wayne County holds annual Christmas Parade in Jesup
Wayne County holds annual Christmas Parade in Jesup
Feed the Hungry holds 15th annual Christmas dinner at Enmarket Arena
Feed the Hungry holds 15th annual Christmas dinner at Enmarket Arena
THE News at 11
Martin De Porres Society of Savannah hosts 38th annual Christmas Blessings Outreach Project
THE News at 11
Feed the Hungry holds 15th annual Christmas dinner at Enmarket Arena