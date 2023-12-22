Holiday shoppers flock to stores for last minute Christmas gifts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shoppers in Savannah have been flocking to stores this week to get their last gifts before Christmas.

As shoppers jumped on final sales, some said that shopping in-person lets them feel the Christmas spirit.

“Well it seems like there’s just a smile on everyone’s face. You know, between all the shopping and just getting things for your loved ones. And the Christmas music playing in the background, the reefs, the big Christmas Tree behind me. Everyone just seems so happy,” said Tyler Purnel, shopper.

Tanger Outlets will be open to shoppers throughout Christmas Eve.

Some shoppers said it’s been all about the in-person experience.

“It’s the fun part about being able to get out of the house and be with people, and feel the warmth,” said Wilfredo Chavez, shopper.

“Online you can’t try anything out, you can’t get a feel for the things that you’re buying, so in-person will always be better, “ Jordan Adams, shopper.

With the large turnout Friday, other shoppers are simply happy to be able to shop in-person post-Covid.

“I did come here a few times during Covid and it was— they were only letting a few people in the stores at a time. There were long lines and it’s— all of it’s gone and it feels really great to get in the store and get what you need and come out,” said Purnel.

Keli Reynolds, GM of Tanger Outlets says today’s day of shopping was more than a success.

“We’re just so excited to see so many people here today, and enjoying their shopping experience,” said Keli Reynolds, General Manager, Tanger Outlets Savannah.

If you’d also like to take advantage of these special deals or just get that last-minute in-person shopping fix in ahead of Christmas, Tanger Outlet’s 12 Days of Holiday Joy will be taking place here throughout the weekend.

