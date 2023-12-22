Jamie's Weekend Before Christmas Forecast 12-22-203

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feels pretty good and relatively warm outside despite the thick cirrus filtering the sunshine. High pressure is overhead so no rain concerns from those clouds. Evening plans? Should still be 59° for our 5:24pm sunset. Temperatures stay in the low 50s through midnight.

Daybreak Saturday we’ll have more sunshine with clear skies in the afternoon. We start the day in low to middle 40s with 50° at the beaches. Afternoon highs will approach 70° in most cities from Hardeeville to Hinesville with middle 60s at the beaches.

Christmas Eve Day/Sunday: We start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and near 50°; increasing cloud coverage through the day, and we do warm to the upper 60s. Slight chance of showers at the earliest near sunset but most likely well into evening by the time the children are nestled all snug in their beds.

Christmas Day/Monday: A warm front will lift northward through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry and we’ll start the day cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and wake up temps around 55°. As the day passes, expect numerous to widespread showers in the afternoon and into the evening. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out; temperatures will rise to the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will continue overnight into Tuesday ahead of a cold front that’s part of the same larger system. Rain chances on Tuesday will be the highest in the morning. Temperatures on Tuesday will likely reach into the upper 60s to maybe 70 in some locations with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we warm again; and the cold front pushes through and off shore.

Thursday we’ll see a temperature drop from that cold front and temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 50s.

MARINE: Saturday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Monday...SE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft, rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

