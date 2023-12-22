Sky Cams
Missing teen from Indiana believed to be traveling through Georgia, FBI says

Missing teen Akary Cruz may be traveling through Georgia, according to the FBI.
Missing teen Akary Cruz may be traveling through Georgia, according to the FBI.(FBI)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A missing teen from Indiana could be “traveling through the state of Georgia,” according to the FBI.

Indianapolis police say 14-year-old Akary Cruz disappeared from her home Dec. 19. She allegedly left a note saying she and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Esvin Cruz Cante, were in love and planning to leave for Cante’s home nation of Guatemala.

Cruz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Akary Cruz
Akary Cruz(FBI Atlanta field office)

Police said the pair could be in a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate 783CNO. The FBI Atlanta field office believes they may be in Georgia.

Anyone with information should call 911, the FBI Atlanta field office at 770-216-3000 or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6160.

