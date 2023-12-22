Santa and Mrs. Claus make special stop at Savannah’s airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With 12.7 million people expected to fly this Christmas travel period, getting where you need to go can be stressful.

Keeping that in mind, Some special visitors at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport are aiming to make things a little easier this Christmas.

Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves made visits to the airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, looking to give seasons greetings to tired passengers. They tell WTOC that even though this is their busy season- they want to remind stressed out travelers why they’re heading home in the first place.

Among the busy terminal and ever-moving security lines, Santa and Mrs. Claus are still- waiting to greet anyone who would like to say hello.

“It’s such a thrill to be able to see the reaction of people. They see us and start laughing, you know? And some are willing to come take pictures with us,” says Santa Claus.

Their presence isn’t expected, but it’s definitely welcomed. From babies, to grown ups, to even furry friends- everyone wants a picture with the North Pole’s most beloved couple.

Linda Harris was traveling through the airport, and says she just had to stop to greet the couple.

“The moms and dads just stop! We need to have Santa in our lives. With everything going on in the world, this is just wonderful,” says Harris.

For some folks, the Clauses provide more than just a photo, or a laugh: they provided a much needed reason to smile.

“I’ve had a lady come in last week when we were here. She had let her husband leave to go to the service, And she came back to me and said, ‘I was so sad because my husband was leaving. But you made me happy,” says Mrs. Claus.

“It is heartwarming. Heartwarming. You really feel that way. There’s times when people say, you know, I’ve had this or that happen, and you have just brightened us up. We love putting joy in the hearts of people at Christmastime,” says Santa Claus.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their final visit to the airport from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. After that, they have to return to the North Pole to finish preparations for Christmas.

They also want to thank the airport for free parking for Santa’s sleigh and the reindeer.

