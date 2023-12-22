Sky Cams
Savannah Wingmen, ABATE of Georgia, Savannah Fire deliver gifts to Children’s Hospital of Savannah

Savannah Wingmen, ABATE of Georgia, Savannah Fire deliver gifts to Children’s Hospital of Savannah(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In its third year, it has become one of the most anticipated deliveries of the year at the Dwayne and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

Santa and his helpers rolling in on a Harley with gifts for patients who will be spending the holidays at the hospital.

We were there Friday as the Savannah Wingmen, ABATE of Georgia, and Savannah Fire made the special delivery.

