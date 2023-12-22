Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport expecting busiest travel day Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With Christmas just three days away, airlines are prepping for 2.8 million people to fly each day over the holiday rush.

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is preparing for it’s busiest day of the travel period, which is expected to be Friday.

Security lines are, of course, always a concern for passengers. Officials with the airport say that there are things you can do to speed up that process for yourself. One of the big things is to know the rules of what you can and can’t bring in a carry-on.

For instance- you can only bring 3.4 ounce containers of liquids on board; anything bigger needs to go in a checked bag.

Lori Lynah with the airport also says that if you haven’t traveled in a while, go through any old bags before you pack them.

“Make sure there’s nothing in it that shouldn’t go through security. People use bags and suitcases to store things, so make sure there’s no weapons or anything else before you go through the checkpoint,” Lynah says.

Airport officials also add that if you’re bringing gifts in your carry on, to leave them unwrapped. That way, if you get flagged for screening, you avoid having to unwrap the gift in the security line.

Even if security lines aren’t long- airport officials are still recommending that you get here two hours before your flight, particularly if you need to park your car.

If the main parking lots fill up, which it’s likely that they will, there are overflow lots available, but of course, it’ll take a little bit more time to get into the terminal from those.

Lynah says that all the main parking lots filled up over the Thanksgiving holiday, but that they were still able to get people to the terminal without major delays.

“We have plenty of spaces available. We had over 750 cars in our overflow lots. We ran shuttles almost 24 hours a day, you know, because people get here so early for their flights, So, that part was seamless, but we do just need to plan ahead and allow a little bit of extra time if you’re going to be parking here,” says Lynah.

The airport is about to begin construction on an extra overflow lot in the New Year. The security checkpoint expansion is also underway.

Another thing to keep in mind when you’re heading in to the airport: make sure you download your airline’s app to stay on top of any gate changes, delays, or cancellations. No inclement weather is expected in Savannah, but weather in other areas of the country can affect your flight here.

The FAA says that 43-thousand flights are expected to take off today, and 16% more passengers are expected to fly this Christmas than last year.

