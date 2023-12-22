Sky Cams
South Carolina Highway Patrol expects to see less traffic through Christmas

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - If you’re hitting the road for the holidays, you may see less traffic than usual right now. That’s according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP troopers say that because most travelers are already home for the holidays, there shouldn’t be much traffic early next week, depending on what streets you’re taking.

With businesses closed and schools out for winter break, troopers say rush hour traffic should be lower than usual in towns and cities. The interstate may be a different story, as travelers make their way through. Highway Patrol troopers say they’ll strategically set up in the right places this holiday season.

“Yeah so obviously any time that we anticipate higher volume of traffic on our roadways we going to make sure that we’re putting more troopers on the roadway, but we’re also putting more troopers on the roadway where they need to be, where we’re going to see that heavy traffic at,” said Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Pye says that although Christmas may be slow, New Year’s will be an all-hands-on-deck operation.

