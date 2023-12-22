South Carolina reinforces road safety through ‘Highways or Dieways’ campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is bringing back a safety campaign that you might recognize from a while back.

The name of the initiative is ‘Highways or Dieways’, a campaign that ran back in the 80s and 90s, showing the dangers of drinking and driving. When you’re driving through South Carolina, you might see Billboards from the campaign, telling you that ‘the choice is yours’.

Some of the original PSA’s from back in the day will be brought back to the airways, and new ones will be out next year.

For the past couple years traffic fatalities in South Carolina have decreased by about one hundred deaths each year. While that’s a good trend, the number of deaths this year is still over 920, nowhere near the goal of ‘target zero’ that South Carolina Highway patrol has.

“When we see these fatal collisions, and we say these collisions, a lot of people say, ‘hey there’s and accident.’ And they’re not accidents, most of the time, they’re collisions. And what that means is a contributing factor. That means someone was speeding, somebody was distracted, somebody didn’t look before they got over, somebody’s driving under the influence’” said Lance Corporal Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Pye says that it’s decisions like these that make the road you’re driving on a highway or a dieway.

