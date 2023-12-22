Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Wayne County holds annual Christmas Parade in Jesup

Wayne County holds annual Christmas Parade in Jesup
Wayne County holds annual Christmas Parade in Jesup(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County had their annual Christmas parade after postponing the date twice due to inclement weather.

There was plenty of community enragement from local schools and businesses at the parade in Jesup. Residents of Wayne County took some time to share just how important this parade is to them and other community members.

“So great! I mean my family has come to the parade as a family since I was little, and just to have my grand daughter here and continue that tradition I mean,it’s real special. I think that everybody in the community looks forward to this evey year,” said Jennifer Reeder, the vice president of special projects for Jesup’s Chamber of Commerce.

This marks the twenty third year that Jesup has hosted a Christmas parade having seventy participants involved.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Body cam footage of Sylvania arrest
Body cam, incident report tell 2 sides of Sylvania arrest
Sam Bauman
Saying goodbye and good luck to Sam Bauman

Latest News

Georgia Cotton Commission donates over 2,000 pairs of socks to Chatham-Savannah Authority for...
Georgia Cotton Commission donates over 2,000 pairs of socks to Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless
Feed the Hungry holds 15th annual Christmas dinner at Enmarket Arena
Feed the Hungry holds 15th annual Christmas dinner at Enmarket Arena
THE News at 11
Martin De Porres Society of Savannah hosts 38th annual Christmas Blessings Outreach Project
THE News at 11
Feed the Hungry holds 15th annual Christmas dinner at Enmarket Arena