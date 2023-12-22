Wayne County holds annual Christmas Parade in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County had their annual Christmas parade after postponing the date twice due to inclement weather.

There was plenty of community enragement from local schools and businesses at the parade in Jesup. Residents of Wayne County took some time to share just how important this parade is to them and other community members.

“So great! I mean my family has come to the parade as a family since I was little, and just to have my grand daughter here and continue that tradition I mean,it’s real special. I think that everybody in the community looks forward to this evey year,” said Jennifer Reeder, the vice president of special projects for Jesup’s Chamber of Commerce.

This marks the twenty third year that Jesup has hosted a Christmas parade having seventy participants involved.

