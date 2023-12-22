Zach Lankford Hired as Georgia Southern Offensive Liner Coach and Run Game Coordinator

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Zach Lankford, has been named the new offensive line coach and run game coordinator of the Georgia Southern football team by head coach, Clay Helton.

Lankford comes to Statesboro after five seasons at Western Kentucky, the final two as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line for a high-powered Hilltopper offense.

Lankford returned to WKU in February 2019 for his second stint with the Hilltoppers, this time as the tight ends coach. He moved to an offensive quality control coach in 2021 before being elevated in 2022 to the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Before coming to WKU, Lankford served as the Associate Director of Recruiting and Player Development at UAB, managing the program’s on-campus recruiting efforts and high school relations. Lankford was also a stand-out tight end for the Blazers, completing his playing career in 2009. Lankford entered the coaching profession at Reinhardt University (NAIA), where he was an offensive intern and tight ends coach.

Following a season there, he moved on to Georgia Military College (NJCAA) as the offensive line and tight ends coach. Lankford earned his bachelor’s degree in history at UAB in 2010 after a four-year playing career for the Blazers. As a player, Lankford appeared in 39 games overall after a high school career that included a Georgia Class 7-AAAAA championship in 2004.

Lankford replaces TJ Woods, who was announced as BYU’s new offensive line coach earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.