2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting in Bluffton.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the received a call just after 10:30 p.m. Friday related to gunfire on Fording Island Road.

Officials say when deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old Bluffton man deceased in a parking lot.

Minutes later, deputies were dispatched to a second gunshot victim located in a vehicle near the Bluffton Parkway on-ramp to Fording Island Road. The Sheriff’s Office says a man called 9-1-1 to report that his friend had been shot. Deputies found a 25-year-old man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

While responding to the calls, emergency personnel discovered an 18-year-old Ridgeland teen lying in the middle of Buckingham Plantation Road suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843.524.2777.

