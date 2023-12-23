“Botanical Boy” turns love for plants into service for community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is in full effect and a local boy is spreading cheer by giving away copy paper to schools and non-profit organizations. He goes by the name, “Botanical Boy.”

“My slogan is ‘we plant smiles.’”

Johannes Jones, “Botanical Boy”, is the owner of the non-profit organization “Botanical Boys Savannah”, where his love for plants turned into service for his community.

“Last year on my 10th birthday, I gave away 10 plants to a senior citizen’s home. I didn’t get to see their reaction, but I did see that they posted on Facebook that they loved the plants. So what I want to do is bring happiness to my community,” said Jones.

Jones grows the plants himself. Whether it’s in the ground, in pots inside of his home, or even in water.

“We also do aquaponics. Aquaponics is when you plop a plant in water, which mostly runner plants do good in water.. and what you do is, you put them in water, and you let them grow,” Jones explained.

“What’s cool about the prayer plants is, you see there’s a bud right here, and when it’s feeling stressed, it’ll start to go up, and it’ll start to curl,” Jones added.

But his work doesn’t stop in the garden. Just in time for the holidays, Jones is showing yet another act of kindness.

This time-- donating copy paper to local schools and other non-profit organizations.

“I wanted to find a solution to the problem,” said Jones.

So far, with the help his dad, Jay Jones, they’ve been able to donate over 250 packs of paper.

They said it started with a friend letting them know about the need of copy paper in schools this time of year.

He says so far, the response has been great.

“They say how excited they are about getting paper and how the kids of the schools and the kids of the organizations will like the paper,” said Jones.

As the holiday season continues, Botanical Boys Savannah will continue spreading cheer through a toy giveaway contest in Savannah.

