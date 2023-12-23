Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Saturday night, I’ll look for temperatures to cool into the mid-50s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid-40s to lower 50s around the area.

Be careful getting out on the roads around I-95, I’m tracking the chance for us to see some patchy fog through mid-morning. Throughout the day, I’ll look for increasing cloud cover with a few isolated showers from the coast to I-95 and we head through the mid-day/early afternoon hours.

.Regardless, I’ll still look for warming temperatures and more muggy conditions to move into the area. As a result, high temps should be back in the upper-60s to lower-70s around the area tomorrow.

I’ll look for temps to drop into the lower 60s with scattered rain chances pushing into our SW areas closer to midnight. Throughout most of Christmas Day, we’ll be tracking scattered to widespread rain chances across the area as our next system pushes through.

Right now, none of this looks to be severe. However, we could still see a few sporadic rounds of weaker thunderstorms push in throughout the day. Plus, we’ll continue looking for slightly breezy winds with isolated gusts up to 20 MPH along the coast and some harsh travel conditions.

During this time, temps should be in the mid to upper-50s that morning with upper-60s by that afternoon. These rain chances should linger throughout most of Tuesday. Then, we’ll be looking for drier and more seasonal weather moving back in during the second half of the week.

