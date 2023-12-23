How “Santa Eddie” prepares to spread Christmas cheer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa has a pretty big job to do and can’t do it alone.

Have you ever wondered what it would take to be the world’s most lovable character?

The stipulations are strict regarding being a stand-in Santa.

Santa Eddie is pretty convincing, but it wasn’t just the white beard and red hat that drew Edward Flanagan to pursue the life of a Santa Stand-in

“I don’t know. This is something I have just always gravitated towards, and when I started to grow the beard that’s when I was like, ‘alright I’m going to do it,’” said Flanagan.

Before December hits, Flanagan spends his time in Santa prep.

“This is the famous Santa boots - the real deal,” said Flanagan.

Boots, hats, and Santa Suit ready to ‘sleigh’ the season. But the weight of being Jolly Ole St. Nick is something Flanagan holds dear.

“No other character has this effect on children. It doesn’t and to have that effect and have it be important and that is a part of growing up, I just love it I do,” said Flanagan.

And as December hits, it’s Chris Cringle chaos.

“We got the chance to see live reindeer and Santa.”

“If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before, you’re gonna be after you come to see these reindeer.”

“It’s the best.”

Santa suited up and with his reindeer by his side, Santa Eddie is determined to make it a Merry Christmas for all...for more than one night.

“It has changed the way I see Christmas, it’s about the child wonderment that happens, and that’s what Christmas is all about,” said Flanagan.

And to get a visit from Santa you have to be....

“very very good...Merry Christmas!”

