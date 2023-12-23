Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the donation of his healthy organs.

Abraham and Christine Jacobs were faced with a difficult choice when doctors told them their child would be born with an extreme birth defect.

An ultrasound at 22 weeks revealed their son, Alexander, had anencephaly, an extreme birth defect, causing him to develop without most of his brain, skull and head.

The condition affects about 1 in every 5,000 pregnancies. Everything else in Alexander’s body was healthy, according to doctors at the University of Kansas Health Systems.

The condition has a slim chance of survival, and the couple was told that even if Alexander survived the duration of the pregnancy, he would likely die shortly after birth.

The second-time parents were forced to choose between terminating the pregnancy or attempting to carry him to term in hopes of donating his organs.

After researching, they decided to carry him to term, despite their extreme grief.

Alexander beat the odds and survived the pregnancy — and he was able to donate every single one of his organs, which doctors said were “perfect.” His four heart valves have already found homes in other newborns.

“The hope that we had came true,” Abraham said in a recent Medical News Network interview. “And I was beaming because he was still my son and he made it. He made it.”

Alexander died just four minutes after he was born.

“Alexander means protector of men, and he has lived up to his name,” his mother said in a recent interview. “And as far as I’m concerned, he’s not with us today because he’s just too good for this world.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.