Young patient dressed as Grinch wreaks festive havoc at children’s hospital

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take a children's hospital by storm as the Grinch. (Cleveland Clinic / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Avery Williams and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old patient brought mischief and the Christmas spirit to a children’s hospital — which under his watch — is a whole lot more like Whoville.

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital by storm as the Grinch.

Andrew has loved “The Grinch” movie since he was 3 years old and watches it all year round, according to a spokesperson from the hospital. Andrew also has a stuffed dog named Max and wears his Grinch winter hat everywhere, even to his chemotherapy sessions.

So when his music therapist suggested the idea of dressing up as the Grinch for a video, Andrew was all in. She said she had never seen him smile so big, the hospital reported.

In the video, the “Grinch” wreaks havoc at the hospital, stealing Christmas ornaments, pulling out all the tissue paper from the box and even swiping a stethoscope off an employee.

Some of Andrew’s favorite caretakers played supporting roles in the video, and the hospital’s facility dog, Kid, even made a cameo as the Grinch’s best friend, Max.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

