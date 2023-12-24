Sky Cams
Effingham County man displaced after house fire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Effingham County man is without a home Saturday after an electrical fire.

It happened in the 200 block of Church Road near Springfield.

Effingham emergency management officials tell us the man was sleeping when the flames broke out around two this afternoon...forcing him to escape through a window.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

