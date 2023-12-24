Last-minute shopping to prepare for Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we get closer and closer to Christmas day some people are still trying to get some last-minute gifts.

“Some shoppers turning to local vendors to cross off some of those last few things on their loved one’s wish lists.”

Several people hitting Saturday’s Desoto Street Market to get everything they still need before Christmas day.

With everything from plants, to ornaments and more there was sure to be something for everyone on your list.

WTOC spoke with several vendors who say this is one of their favorite times of the year, not only because of the boost in business but also because it allows them to meet their customers face-to-face which will hopefully help build a connection that will bring them back every holiday season.

Some vendors say supporting local businesses during the holidays is one of the best ways to find someone a gift they’ll actually like.

“Sometimes you’ll just have that spark, of, ‘oh my gosh, this is perfect for that person,’ and find something unexpected that you might not even know that you were looking for for somebody who’s on your list,” Erica Fulp said.

“It’s just really touching when you actually get something handmade versus something in a big box store because it means you actually thought about what that person likes and you thought enough to pay the extra dollar to help someone else support their family,” Elondia Harden said.

Vendors say this boost in business doesn’t end after Christmas day, but continues to grow after some people receive gifts cards or money as a gift and choose to spend it here locally.

