One person injured after shooting near Richards and Norton Street in Savannah

One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah Saturday night.
One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah Saturday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah.

Savannah Police says officers responded to the intersection of Richards and Norton Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday based on ShotSpotter reports.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.  Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

