One person injured after shooting near Richards and Norton Street in Savannah
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah.
Savannah Police says officers responded to the intersection of Richards and Norton Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday based on ShotSpotter reports.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.