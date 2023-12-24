One person injured after shooting near Richards and Norton Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah.

Savannah Police says officers responded to the intersection of Richards and Norton Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday based on ShotSpotter reports.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

