Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

UPDATE: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office locate wanted man

Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez
Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Update- Colon-Rodriguez has been located and taken into custody.

Original Story- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say 18-year-old Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez fled from deputies on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white writing and black pants. They say he may have a stocking cap on his head.

There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Anyone who may have seen Colon Rodriguez is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
Backlog of SNAP renewals continues through the holiday season
President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy due to water main leak
All lanes of traffic closed on President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy due to water main leak
Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
According to the Calhoun County coroner, 42-year-old Jason Murph and his 6-year-old daughter...
Father, 6-year-old daughter die of hypothermia after going missing on road trip

Latest News

1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah Saturday night.
One person injured after shooting near Richards and Norton Street in Savannah
Effingham County man displaced after house fire
Effingham County man displaced after house fire
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton