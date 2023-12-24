UPDATE: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office locate wanted man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Update- Colon-Rodriguez has been located and taken into custody.

Original Story- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say 18-year-old Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez fled from deputies on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white writing and black pants. They say he may have a stocking cap on his head.

There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Anyone who may have seen Colon Rodriguez is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

