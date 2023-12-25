Sky Cams
Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park vandalized

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park was vandalized Sunday morning.

The graffiti reads Free Gaza, Free Palestine and No Christmas in Bethlehem.

Savannah Police say the vandalism happened around 1:05 a.m. and there have been no arrests made yet.

SPD says a request to wash the statue, which was dedicated back in 1875 and is a memorial to Savannah’s Confederate dead, has been submitted.

