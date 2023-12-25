Dylan’s Christmas Day Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Christmas morning, I’ll look for temperatures around the area starting in the upper-50s to mid-60s. Be careful getting out on the roads throughout today, we’ll be looking for more breezy winds with isolated gusts up to 25 MPH.

Throughout the day, we’ll be tracking scattered rain chances across the area as our next system pushes through. Right now, none of this looks to be severe. However, we could still see a few sporadic rounds of weaker thunderstorms push in during the day.

During this time, temps should warm into the upper-60s by this afternoon. Then, we should continue to track more sporadic isolated weak storm chances overnight. These rain chances should linger throughout most of the day on Tuesday.

Then, they’re expected to become more isolated as we head into the later part of tomorrow and on Wednesday. During this time, I’ll still look for highs to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Then, we’ll continue tracking a series of cold fronts that should push in before the start of Friday.

Going into the 2nd half of the week, we’ll be tracking cooler weather moving in as high cool in the mid to upper 50s over the weekend. Meanwhile, I’ll be tracking start temps in the mid to upper 30s with mostly sunny skies each day. This should lead to a dry and chilly start to 2024.

