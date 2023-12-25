Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Dylan’s Christmas Day Forecast

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Christmas morning, I’ll look for temperatures around the area starting in the upper-50s to mid-60s. Be careful getting out on the roads throughout today, we’ll be looking for more breezy winds with isolated gusts up to 25 MPH.

Throughout the day, we’ll be tracking scattered rain chances across the area as our next system pushes through. Right now, none of this looks to be severe. However, we could still see a few sporadic rounds of weaker thunderstorms push in during the day.

During this time, temps should warm into the upper-60s by this afternoon. Then, we should continue to track more sporadic isolated weak storm chances overnight. These rain chances should linger throughout most of the day on Tuesday. 

Then, they’re expected to become more isolated as we head into the later part of tomorrow and on Wednesday. During this time, I’ll still look for highs to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Then, we’ll continue tracking a series of cold fronts that should push in before the start of Friday.

Going into the 2nd half of the week, we’ll be tracking cooler weather moving in as high cool in the mid to upper 50s over the weekend. Meanwhile, I’ll be tracking start temps in the mid to upper 30s with mostly sunny skies each day. This should lead to a dry and chilly start to 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez
UPDATE: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office locate wanted man
President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy due to water main leak
All lanes of traffic on President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy reopened
Richards and Norton Street in Savannah
One person injured after shooting near Richards and Norton Street in Savannah

Latest News

THE News at 7 Saturday
Dylan's Saturday Forecast
WTOC First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
WTOC First Alert Weather
Jamie's Weekend Before Christmas Forecast 12-22-203