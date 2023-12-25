Food distribution event to help refugee families held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local organization is combatting food insecurity and making this time of year special for refugee families. Sunday they gave away food to families in need, to close out the year.

Meat, bread, and fresh produce. All things Laila Abdallah says are essential to every household so that’s what the group Rooted Ummah gave away to refugees at the Islamic Center of Savannah.

“We work with local community partners to identify what are some of the critical areas of need and one of the main ones that we’ve identified is that there are refugee families here in Savannah dealing with food insecurity,” Founder of Rooted Ummah Laila Abdallah said.

Abdallah is the organization’s founder. She says coming to a new community and starting a new life is already a challenge for many.

“They’ve had to go from country to country and then finally end up in the United States. And when they come here, they think that ‘Oh, our trauma and our struggles are behind us...’ They come here and there’s so much red tape.”

”They don’t speak the language, they’re not connected to the resources, things that are fairly difficult for the average American to navigate.. becoming even more difficult for families that don’t have transportation, don’t speak the language, are not familiar with how to navigate these systems.”

That can include transportation troubles and language barriers.

So, she wants to be a part of something to make that transition easier. She encourages everyone to do the same.

“I hope everyone looks deep within themselves and asks ‘What can I do? Maybe I bake.. maybe I draw.. maybe I’m a good writer... maybe I am a very articulate induvial. Maybe I could just donate a few hours of my time. There’s a way for you to give back to your community.”

With the help of volunteers, they were able to serve families on site and by dropping off items to their homes.

