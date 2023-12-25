Jamie's Christmas Day WX Forecast Monday 12-25-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Merry Christmas! I know it’s been a soggy day and we’re not done just yet. Rain this afternoon has been light to misty; however, heavier rain is possible as we head through late evening, overnight, and Tuesday morning. The coast, especially the Lowcountry, could pick up another two inches of rain.

Daybreak Tuesday 58 cloudy and wet It’s all associated with a a coastal low that will be moving along the GA/SC coastline. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Rain will taper off west to east throughout the evening.

Wednesday: 56/68 Dry conditions are expected by daybreak, however cloud cover will likely linger through the day and into the overnight.

Thursday: The dry cold front will usher in a change in air mass, with skies clearing by the afternoon and dew points dropping into the 30s by nightfall. High temperatures will be highly dependent on the timing of front. 47/60 for now.

Friday: 37/53 and Sunny. I’ll be watching the winds, so we may have a wind chill in play all day.

Saturday: 34/54 Sunny

Sunday aka New Year’s Eve: 34/58.

Ushering in the New Year with freezing wake up temps for many with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Any “polar plunge” we have from Tybee to Hunting Island will be COLD,not just in the water but on land too!

MARINE: **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.** Tonight...SE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 5 to 6 ft, rain likely. Tuesday...SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, seas 5 to 6 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon, rain likely. Wednesday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, early early showers possible. Thursday...W winds 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.