New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going to the movies.

Royal Cinemas in Pooler checks in on one of the biggest days for the theater with some new releases drawing in the crowds.

It’s one of the busiest days of the year at the Royal Cinemas in Pooler with three movies coming out for Christmas Day. The three movies coming out are The Color Purple, The Boys in the Boat and Ferrari.

The theater’s assistant general manager said that of the three, The Color Purple is by far the most popular, with sold out crowds for almost every showing. Around 1,200 people are expected to come to the theater on Christmas.

Theater staff is prepping with fully stocked concessions and fully stocked shifts. Despite the theater’s large size, it’s a small business, and each ticket sold supports the local operation.

“Everyone sees this giant building and thinks we’re a huge corporation. We’re not. I have one boss and he’s amazing. We run everything together, and it actually helps the community a lot more whenever they come to our theater, opposed to the big corporate ones,” said Caitlin Slingerland, Assistant General Manager, Royal Cinemas Pooler.

If you want to avoid the crowds and save some money, Tuesday, December 26, 2023 might be the best day for you. There will be discounts for movies at every screen in the theater.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.