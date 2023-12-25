Old Savannah City Mission celebrates Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is all about giving and that’s especially true for the folks focused on those in need this Christmas season.

One of Santa’s many stops around the world on Christmas Day Monday was at Old Savannah City Mission.

A number of different meals and gifts were given to those in this community who need it most. Something to make everybody say.

“Merry Christmas.”

“Santa stopped by the Old Savannah City mission to deliver a hefty amount of presents here for all in attendance and staff members were on hand to make sure those who came by had a nice, hot meal.”

Community members today able to enjoy from a variety of different breakfast options some fresh eggs, bacon and sausage, as part of the Christmas meals the shelter is holding.

None of this is new territory for Old Savannah City Mission, though.

The homeless shelter has been helping to feed thousands of community members in the Savannah area since it opened nearly 20 years ago.

Some of them saying Monday’s kind acts make them all the more appreciative of the shelter, and what it has to offer for those who are less fortunate.

“It’s a great experience. It helps a lot. Individuals obviously they know that they can come here get fed they can get clothed,” Community Member Phillip Lane said.

The shelter will be holding their dinner portion of the food drive till 5 p.m. Monday.

