Old Savannah City Mission provides meals to the homeless for Christmas

By Michaela Romero
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa Clause and his helpers made a stop in Savannah, and they didn’t come empty-handed. .

“Ho ho ho.”

“We have Santa up here; we have elves up here and we have a big Christmas dinner.”

It’s Old, Savannah Cities Mission to make Christmas extra special this year for people who may need some extra help.

“Through Thanksgiving and Christmas we have an increase of homeless in the area because of them coming down from the North.”

“We house anywhere from 150-170 per night in the building and we have anywhere from 120 per meal from each meal we serve a day”

And Monday, they are serving up a holiday feast.

With the help of several volunteers who are working like elves, they are able to fill the stomachs of many of those who were not expecting to have a Christmas meal at all.

“Being able to serve and be a part of the message of Christmas, I think this is how we support one another.”

Because one small act of kindness from someone can mean the world to another.

“It’s not everyone can help everybody, but someone can help someone.”

Someone big or small.

“It warms me, like I said have been in charge of the toy drive for the last 3 years, and at any time I could go home but it warms my heart to be around here to see the kids come in and their eyes light up with the toys that we have under the tree. I will be here every Christmas to see that.

”Because that’s what this season is all about, warming hearts, and brightening spirits no matter who you are.

”Like I said it’s truly a blessing.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

