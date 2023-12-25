Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Seventh Day Adventist Church partners with Angel Tree Ministries

By Jasmine Butler
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local church is making it a special time for children in Savannah giving away gifts to kids missing a family member this holiday season.

This is the 8th year that Seventh Day Adventist Church has partnered with Angel Tree Ministries.

A program that gives support and gifts to children with incarcerated parents.

This year, they were able to give gifts to 70 children ages newborn to 18. Community members and local organizations all chip in to make this happen every single year.

One sponsor says, for him, it hits home.

“I lost my baby daughter at the age of 20 last year through road rage and then as a result of that, I also lost my father two weeks later. So, I knew I had to turn this pain into purpose.”

Manita Nevels is the mother of a child whose father is incarcerated. She got involved nearly 8 years ago. She says her daughter looks forward to the Angel Tree Program.

“It’s a wonderful extra to everything else that I can give her.. where she can still receive little gifts and notes from her dad that say ‘Baby, I love you”... and things of that nature. Stuff that just helps a kid’s spirit to keep going instead of being down, especially during this time because I lost my son a few years ago.. so, it kind of helps to close everything full circle.”

Organizer, Sharon Parris, says it’s about more than the gifts.

“We want to establish a relationship outside of Christmas. You know, so that’s why I tell the people that have sponsored the child to get their address, get their birthday, It’s about a relationship.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez
UPDATE: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office locate wanted man
President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy due to water main leak
All lanes of traffic on President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy reopened
Richards and Norton Street in Savannah
One person injured after shooting near Richards and Norton Street in Savannah

Latest News

Food distribution event to help refugee families held in Savannah
Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park vandalized
Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park vandalized
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast guard searching for overboard man off Charleston coast
Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park vandalized
Civil War Memorial in Forsyth Park vandalized