Seventh Day Adventist Church partners with Angel Tree Ministries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local church is making it a special time for children in Savannah giving away gifts to kids missing a family member this holiday season.

This is the 8th year that Seventh Day Adventist Church has partnered with Angel Tree Ministries.

A program that gives support and gifts to children with incarcerated parents.

This year, they were able to give gifts to 70 children ages newborn to 18. Community members and local organizations all chip in to make this happen every single year.

One sponsor says, for him, it hits home.

“I lost my baby daughter at the age of 20 last year through road rage and then as a result of that, I also lost my father two weeks later. So, I knew I had to turn this pain into purpose.”

Manita Nevels is the mother of a child whose father is incarcerated. She got involved nearly 8 years ago. She says her daughter looks forward to the Angel Tree Program.

“It’s a wonderful extra to everything else that I can give her.. where she can still receive little gifts and notes from her dad that say ‘Baby, I love you”... and things of that nature. Stuff that just helps a kid’s spirit to keep going instead of being down, especially during this time because I lost my son a few years ago.. so, it kind of helps to close everything full circle.”

Organizer, Sharon Parris, says it’s about more than the gifts.

“We want to establish a relationship outside of Christmas. You know, so that’s why I tell the people that have sponsored the child to get their address, get their birthday, It’s about a relationship.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.