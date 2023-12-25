Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love

A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men. (SOURCE: WCCO, HINGE, BUMBLE, TIKTOK, CNN)
By WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – A single Minneapolis woman has had it with the usual ways of meeting men.

Just in time for the holidays, Julia McClellan decided to try a new approach using Christmas cards.

The 27-year-old has tried her luck using Tinder and Bumble, but found they were just not for her.

“I know I’m not the only one that had an extraordinarily terrible year on the dating apps,” she said.

What might appear as a traditional Christmas card featuring McClellan’s pup, Suzie, has an additional message.

“It says, ‘Are you seeing this on my friend’s fridge? Are you a single male between the ages of 25 and 35? Hi, I’m Julia,’” McClellan said.

McClellan said she was inspired to change up her dating efforts because she works in marketing and has to come up with creative ways to get a message out.

“And so I thought I haven’t done that in my dating life. And the dating apps weren’t super fun this year, so why not?” she said.

She said she has some dating horror stories. After posting to TikTok, she said a few people have slid into her DMs.

For McClellan, she said her newfound efforts are about breaking out of her comfort zone to ring in 2024.

“It’s fun energy going into the new year doing something like this, try something new, you know. You’ve got to try something new in the new year,” she said.

McClellan said this is her first year sending out Christmas cards. She’s sent one to 15 different friends and family members.

She said she’s looking to date someone goal-oriented who loves to travel and has a strong faith.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez
UPDATE: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office locate wanted man
Richards and Norton Street in Savannah
One person injured after shooting near Richards and Norton Street in Savannah
President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy due to water main leak
All lanes of traffic on President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy reopened

Latest News

Fire at Balfour Chastain Apartments on Roswell Road
16 residents displaced on Christmas after apartment fire breaks out in Sandy Springs
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
Veterans of Foreign wars in Hinesville hosts 8th annual Christmas dinner
Veterans of Foreign wars in Hinesville hosts 8th annual Christmas dinner
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters