Veterans of Foreign wars in Hinesville hosts 8th annual Christmas dinner

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterans of Foreign wars in Hinesville Monday giving a hot meal and holiday cheer to the community.

Dozens of volunteers and a heap of community sponsors all work together to pull this off every year. A Christmas dinner for those that may be away from family or without a meal today.

Years ago, it started as a dinner for single veterans. But now, it’s open to everyone.

“Both of us are veterans. So as veterans, we’ve been deployed, we’ve also had Christmas’ where we couldn’t spend with our families.. so we understand how that feels.”

Volunteers, some beginning at 3am this morning, say this dinner is about more than the food.

“I’m fairly new to the area, so the community is something that I would like to get to know, this is a place to meet and greet.”

Organizers say the initiative had no limits. They spent the day serving food on site and dropping off meals to people who couldn’t make it. Mayor of Whaltorville, joined the dinner as a volunteer. She says, this is what the holiday season is all about.

“I know there are people that either can’t afford a meal or don’t have the privilege of having a hot meal today. And some people just don’t want to cook and that’s fine too. But it’s very important to give back.”

And they all say they’re looking forward to year nine.

“As long as we can keep it going, we’ll keep it going.”

