1 dead after crash in McIntosh County

(WAVE)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement across Georgia are still urging drivers make safe choices.

That’s with more than a dozen deaths on Peach State roads over the last four days including one in the Coastal Empire.

Georgia State Patrol says a trooper responded to a single car crash on State Route 25 in McIntosh County just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say there was only one person in the car.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers believe the crash is DUI related.

The investigation is still open.

The department of Public Safety says 14 people were killed in crashes across Georgia from Friday to now.

The Christmas travel period ended today at noon.

WTOC will keep an eye out for the final report from DPS.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

