Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

13- year old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas eve shooting

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County, December 24, 2023.

Officers responded to 114 Fairman Avenue in reference to a shooting around 11 p.m. on Christmas eve.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old De’Shon Harrison with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The 13-year-old ran from the scene and was later found.

The teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross and faces one count of murder.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez
UPDATE: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office locate wanted man
Richards and Norton Street in Savannah
One person injured after shooting near Richards and Norton Street in Savannah
President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy due to water main leak
All lanes of traffic on President St., Pennsylvania Ave, Truman Pkwy reopened

Latest News

UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
THE News at 7
4th annual Kwanzaa Krawl kicks off
Fire at Balfour Chastain Apartments on Roswell Road
16 residents displaced on Christmas after apartment fire breaks out in Sandy Springs
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast