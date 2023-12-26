13- year old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas eve shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County, December 24, 2023.

Officers responded to 114 Fairman Avenue in reference to a shooting around 11 p.m. on Christmas eve.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old De’Shon Harrison with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The 13-year-old ran from the scene and was later found.

The teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross and faces one count of murder.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the investigation is still ongoing.

