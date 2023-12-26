Sky Cams
41st annual Christmas jam concert kicks off

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Jazz hosted its 41st annual Christmas concert and jam.

Dozens gathered together on Christmas Day all to hear the sounds of jazz music.

It’s something Savannah Jazz hosts every year to bring some local musicians back together.

“It’s special for our organization and for jazz in general in Savannah, because a lot of musicians who are very famous from Savannah, jazz musicians, come home for the holidays, and they want to play with some of their friends and for their family members,” Paula Fogarty said.

And while it was a night full of entertainment.

It’s also a night that supports a good cause.

Some of the money raised tonight will go back to support all of Savannah Jazz’s education programs from the scholarships they give out.. to their Savannah Jazz history and hall of fame exhibit.

“It means everything. I mean, the future of jazz has to be supported by funding education for our rising stars and it also means keeping people, life long learners, like myself, informed about actually what jazz is.”

Fogarty says another goal of this event was to bring the community together for Christmas... whether they knew each other before, or met for this first time at this concert.

“Christmas Day is a day, yes, we do celebrate with our family, but also, what does family mean? We celebrate with our extended family and so today we celebrate with our jazz family and we welcome everybody.”

