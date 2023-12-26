Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - Two people are injured following a shooting in Burton.

Deputies were dispatched to Lexxus Lane in Milledge Village shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A man and woman were injured when the car that they were riding in was shot at by another vehicle driving by on Milledge Village Road.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was injured by glass and debris as a result of the vehicle being shot.

Both are being treated at the hospital.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.