Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 2 people injured on Christmas Day

File photo: Crime scene
File photo: Crime scene(Jose E. Espinoza | KGNS)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - Two people are injured following a shooting in Burton.

Deputies were dispatched to Lexxus Lane in Milledge Village shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A man and woman were injured when the car that they were riding in was shot at by another vehicle driving by on Milledge Village Road. 

The woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was injured by glass and debris as a result of the vehicle being shot. 

Both are being treated at the hospital.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

