Beaufort County encourages recycling live Christmas trees and other items this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is encouraging residents looking to get rid of their live Christmas trees to bring them to any County Convenience Center during normal Center hours.

In order for residents to use any of the County Convenience Centers you should have a decal. For residents who do not have Convenience Center decals, Christmas trees can be brought to the Shanklin Road, Beaufort or Simmonsville Road, Bluffton locations only.

Trees should be placed in the yard waste bins.

Here are a few things to know before bringing your live Christmas tree to any of the Convenience Centers and recycling drop-off points:

Please make sure all ornaments, lights, and other decorations are removed from the trees prior to recycling them.

In anticipation of increased amounts of post-holiday waste and as a courtesy to other County residents, remember to flatten all cardboard boxes before placing them in the appropriate dumpsters.

Bubble wrap and air pillows can be recycled in the Plastic Bag & Film Collection bins at the Bluffton, Hilton Head, Shanklin and St. Helena Convenience Centers.

Remember too, after the feast, recycle the grease. For more information about recycling household grease and other accepted recyclables at the Convenience Centers click here

For more information on locations and hours of Beaufort County Convenience Centers, please visit www.beaufortcountysc.gov/recycle or call 843-255-2736.

