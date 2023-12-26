Sky Cams
Burton firefighters save newborn puppy

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - Two Burton firefighters saved a newborn puppy, and now the pup has a special name in honor of its heroes.

According to the Burton fire district, the mother dog had a complicated birth, and the puppy wasn’t responsive when it was born.

The dog’s owner then rushed over to a nearby fire station, where two firefighters were able to clear the pup’s airways with the same techniques that they would use on a human baby.

With the puppy back to normal, his owner decided to name him after the fire department that saved him.

“So in this case I think it was really cool that she named it Burton, after the fire district that was able to help her at that time. So yeah it’s pretty cool, and that’s something that will be around for a long time we hope, as a reminder of something good that happened this holiday season,” Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Byrne said.

