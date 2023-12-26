Sky Cams
Dylan’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Going into your Tuesday, we’ll look for starting temperatures in the 60s. If you’ve got to get out on the roads this morning, be sure to use extra caution. We’re tracking scattered showers around the area causing lower visibility on roadways.

Throughout today and into tonight, I’ll be tracking more sporadic rounds of showers and weak thunderstorms. We should not see anything become severe today, but we will look for more breezy winds for coastal areas.

In the meantime, we should have highs warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. After this system pushes through late tonight, we’ll be tracking heavy fog developing around the area through tomorrow’s start.

During that time, we’ll look at starting temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s around the area. Tomorrow should be the last of the warmer temps for the year as we track highs back in the upper 60s again.

Going into the 2nd half of the week, We’ll be tracking a series of cold fronts to push into the area. These should bring in more windy weather on Friday with gusts up to 30 MPH expected. They will also lead to a dry and chilly start to the weekend as highs cool in the mid to lower 50s.

In the meantime, we’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper 30s. Even though it will be cold, it’s also going to be sunny. It’ll be great weather for any outdoor activities you might have planned.

