Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Fewer crowds at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport as holiday travel rush ends

Savannah HHI airport
Savannah HHI airport(WTOC)
By Rachel West
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The biggest part of the holiday travel rush is over as the largest crowds are typically seen before Christmas and people tend to return home in more of a scattered schedule.

But, that doesn’t mean things won’t be busy if you’re headed to the airport at some point over the next week.

Taking a look at the numbers this year compared to last, travel at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is up about 6% compared to last December.

And for the overall year, it’s up 10% from 2022. And while delays and cancellations have not been a major problem this year, there’s always a chance your flight can be impacted.

“It was unusual. It was unusual, yeah. We’ve never really had a delay like this. I mean actually they took us all off the plane after we had gotten on so they could get the part, get it fixed. But it didn’t take that long, and they were very conscientious, very apologetic, and you know, things happen, you know, at almost 77, you go with it, you know, you don’t get upset about it,” said Patti and David Belli, from Beaufort.

The Belli’s were returning home on a flight from Boston earlier Tuesday and ran into an hour and a half delay due to mechanical issues on the plane. If you’re interested in checking the status of any flight in or out of Savannah/Hilton Head International, you can head to FlySAV.com

And we talked to a few people here Tuesday arriving on that delayed flight from Boston.

But they were definitely not in the majority of travelers. That flight was actually the only one to be significantly delayed so far Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Glynn County.
13-year-old faces murder charges after fatal Christmas Eve shooting
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
1 person injured after shooting in Garden City
UGA football player Warren Brinson gives back to the community through holiday giveaway.
UGA Defensive Lineman gives back to Savannah community for Christmas
On a day where most businesses are closed - many families have made a tradition out of going...
New movie releases draw Christmas crowd to theaters
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bluffton

Latest News

2016 Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Boat Parade raises over $10,000 for children and families in Chatham County
Tanger Outlets
Shoppers hit the Tanger Outlets in Pooler the day after Christmas
1 dead after crash in McIntosh County
Highways or Dieways
South Carolina Department of Public Safety ‘Highways or Dieways’ safety campaign returns