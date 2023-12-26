Fewer crowds at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport as holiday travel rush ends

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The biggest part of the holiday travel rush is over as the largest crowds are typically seen before Christmas and people tend to return home in more of a scattered schedule.

But, that doesn’t mean things won’t be busy if you’re headed to the airport at some point over the next week.

Taking a look at the numbers this year compared to last, travel at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is up about 6% compared to last December.

And for the overall year, it’s up 10% from 2022. And while delays and cancellations have not been a major problem this year, there’s always a chance your flight can be impacted.

“It was unusual. It was unusual, yeah. We’ve never really had a delay like this. I mean actually they took us all off the plane after we had gotten on so they could get the part, get it fixed. But it didn’t take that long, and they were very conscientious, very apologetic, and you know, things happen, you know, at almost 77, you go with it, you know, you don’t get upset about it,” said Patti and David Belli, from Beaufort.

The Belli’s were returning home on a flight from Boston earlier Tuesday and ran into an hour and a half delay due to mechanical issues on the plane. If you’re interested in checking the status of any flight in or out of Savannah/Hilton Head International, you can head to FlySAV.com

And we talked to a few people here Tuesday arriving on that delayed flight from Boston.

But they were definitely not in the majority of travelers. That flight was actually the only one to be significantly delayed so far Tuesday.

