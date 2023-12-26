Georgia’s Full Story project pushes forward into new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -For more than 6 months, The Georgia Full Story project has been working to help preserve more historical places.

Specifically, sites that are important to minority communities.

We first told you about this project back in April. Now, entries are finally rolling in.

Maxine Bryant and Rebecca Fenwick are just two people working to tell Georgia’s untold stories.

Through the Georgia’s full story project they are collecting stories from people like you and I and researching facts in hopes of getting more places and areas onto the National Register of Historic Places.

Charity Hospital is an example of the types of places they want to bring to the register’s attention.

“Critical, vital, and important places in African American history, certainly medicine is one of them. Because we were denied the right to get quality care”, said Bryant.

According to The 2020 Census Blacks make up about 14.2 percent of the total population. The Association of American Medical Colleges says in 2018 only 5 percent of active physicians described themselves as black or African American.

A number Bryant says could have been smaller.

So far more than a dozen places have been submitted to the Georgia’s Full Story project as places that deserve recognition and preservation.

“Many sites have been overlooked and to be honest I don’t think historic preservation in general has been equitable and the National Register is just a product of that,” said Fenwick.

Fenwick went on to explain that being on the register will help places get funding to fix things up and help preserve them for the future.

For example, Charity Hospital just got money to fix its windows.

It will also help keep history alive.

“Even black people don’t know the black history that’s here in savannah and that’s why it’s important to fill in the gaps and that’s what we’re trying to do through Georgia’s full story” said Bryant.

To submit a location for the project, you can go here.

