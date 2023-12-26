Sky Cams
HoHo Holiday Pop Up raises money for non-profits

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A local restaurant in Tybee Island is celebrating their birthday this holiday season and using it as an opportunity to give back.

North beach Bar and grill on Tybee Island is celebrating their 30th anniversary but instead of asking for gifts for their birthday, they’re choosing to give back to the community, with a holiday twist.

The HO-HO Holiday pop up event has the restaurant displaying four Christmas trees, each decorated by a nonprofit.

They include the tybee island marine science center, the tybee post theater, the tybee island lighthouse, and the humane society.

And another twist- these charity trees are hung from the ceiling! Besides bringing awareness to local causes, employee Tina Adcock says the trees are bringing the holiday spirit.

“Oh they love it... it puts you in the Christmas spirit... I already voted, i voted for the lighthouse.”

Restaurant patrons and community members can go online and vote for their favorite tree. The winning non-profit will receive $2,500.

The voting goes until January 15.

