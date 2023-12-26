Sky Cams
How will you pay off those gifts? It’s time for ‘Autopay’!

Credit card providers allow customers to set up a minimum payment so they are always on time.
By Harry Samler
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recent Bankrate.com article says consumers spent, on average, around $875 for holiday gifts, and nearly half paid with credit cards.

The holidays are over, but post-holiday deals lure customers who make returns. While it might be nice to save 50 percent or more, it’s not a deal if you carry a balance, and according to Bankrate, nearly half of consumers do.

According to the Federal Reserve, credit card interest rates are around 22 percent with finance charges, and if you miss your payment past 30 days, add late fees plus a massive hit to your credit score.

If your payment is due January 1, and the credit card company receives the money by the 30th, your credit history will not change, but on day 31, your score could drop 50 points or more, depending on your prior payment history.

In a perfect world, everyone pays their balance by the end of the month, but if you can’t remember to pay bills on time, autopay will change your financial future.

Credit card providers allow customers to set up a minimum payment so they are always on time. The minimum payment is never enough to eradicate the debt, but it won’t hurt your credit score, and if you include an additional amount on top of the minimum, your score could increase over time.

Autopay requires consumers to link their cards with their bank, so you’ll need to secure your account with two-factor authentication, and it’s a good idea to set up text notifications for all transactions and late payment warnings.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

