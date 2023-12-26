Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle's Tuesday WX Forecast 12-26-2023

WTOC First Alert Weather
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain/drizzle will slowly come to an end from southwest to northeast this evening as Low pressure will move into North Carolina. The replacement will be fog. Here’s your First Alert: a dense fog advisory may be issued, so please take that into account when traveling later tonight, overnight, and Wednesday morning. Temperatures haven’t budged much since this morning. We woke up to widespread low to middle 60s and the warmest city is now 72° in Jesup and hanging out at 66° in Savannah. Temperatures may fall a few degrees through the rest of our Tuesday, so it’ll be a damp 62° this evening when going out.

Daybreak Tuesday: Dense Fog possible 58° with an afternoon high of 70° and still cloudy.

Thursday: We start the day with mostly cloudy skies and cooler 50° with partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and high of 64° and a dry cold front will swing through and our temperatures should drop off considerably at night.

Friday: Finally some sunshine for the majority of the day! Wake up temps in temps in the middle 30s with highs in the low 50s AND wind chills pretty much all day. Gusty winds 25-30mph. Watch your Christmas inflatables.

The last weekend of 2023 will be quite pleasant with abundant sunshine, middle 30s for morning lows and upper 50s for afternoon highs.

New Year’s Day: 36/60 and mostly sunny.

A rather nice weekend is forecast, with rain-free conditions, plentiful sunshine, and near normal temperatures.

MARINE: **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT** Tonight...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight, seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Fog is a concern. Wednesday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft. Thursdsay...W winds 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Friday...W winds 20 to 25 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

