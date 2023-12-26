Sky Cams
Savannah Boat Parade raises over $10,000 for children and families in Chatham County

2016 Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC)- Savannah’s Boat Parade of Lights on the Savannah River has announced that it raised over $10,000 to benefit the programs which Greenbriar offers for children and families in Chatham County.

This year the parade was held on Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Although the parade is free to the public, funds from sponsorships and contributions are donated to Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit which operates three affordable early learning and infant centers for children, and a family preservation program which provides services like counseling, parent education, and life skills training to families.

Greenbriar operates one of two emergency shelters in the Savannah area for children ages 11-18 who are abused, neglected, abandoned or homeless.

“We were thrilled to be able to participate as a beneficiary of this parade,” said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar.

“I want to thank Delylah Thompson, and all of the sponsors, particularly the Thompson Hotel, for their support which helped to make this parade a successful, community-wide event,” said Taylor.

