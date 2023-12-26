Shoppers hit the Tanger Outlets in Pooler the day after Christmas

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The gloomy weather isn’t stopping post-Christmas shoppers from making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Pooler Tuesday.

On and off rain, overcast clouds, but it’s still a busy day at the outlets. Some people are here to spend their Christmas cash, some here to return or exchange that gift that doesn’t fit right.

One couple that said they’re here to get a White Elephant gift that they missed out on Monday night.

Tanger staff… surprised by the number of people that came out Tuesday.

“We’re actually busier than I thought we would be. You know, the weather isn’t beautiful, but people are, I guess, out here to spend their Christmas cash. We’ve got a lot of deals going on still, we’ve got some stores I’ve noticed that are continuing their holiday deals,” said Jennifer Hagan, the market director for the Tanger Outlets.

