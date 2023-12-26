Sky Cams
Shoppers hit the Tanger Outlets in Pooler the day after Christmas

Tanger Outlets
Tanger Outlets(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The gloomy weather isn’t stopping post-Christmas shoppers from making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Pooler Tuesday.

On and off rain, overcast clouds, but it’s still a busy day at the outlets. Some people are here to spend their Christmas cash, some here to return or exchange that gift that doesn’t fit right.

One couple that said they’re here to get a White Elephant gift that they missed out on Monday night.

Tanger staff… surprised by the number of people that came out Tuesday.

“We’re actually busier than I thought we would be. You know, the weather isn’t beautiful, but people are, I guess, out here to spend their Christmas cash. We’ve got a lot of deals going on still, we’ve got some stores I’ve noticed that are continuing their holiday deals,” said Jennifer Hagan, the market director for the Tanger Outlets.

If you want to make your way to the outlets but aren’t sure about how much rain to prepare for, stay tuned in to WTOC or download our WTOC first alert weather app.

